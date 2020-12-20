 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
95th birthday for Franklin Lewis

95th birthday for Franklin Lewis

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Franklin P. Lewis of Bloomington will celebrate his 95th birthday.

He was born Dec. 23, 1925, in Shirley. He married Virginia Lewis on Aug. 20 1949.

His children are William, Ellsworth, and Peggy, Tucson, Arizona. He has one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

He worked at Funk Bros. Seed Co., retiring after 40 years. He is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He enjoys studying world history and spending time with family, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

Franklin Lewis

Lewis

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
45th for Alan, Pam Toliver
Milestones

45th for Alan, Pam Toliver

BLOOMINGTON — Alan and Pam Toliver of Bloomington celebrated their 45 wedding anniversary in a very 2020 kind of way … away from everyone, but…

+2
50th for Tom, Deb Davis
Milestones

50th for Tom, Deb Davis

GIBSON CITY — Tom and Deb Davis of Gibson City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip to the East Coast…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News