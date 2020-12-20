95th birthday for Franklin Lewis

BLOOMINGTON — Franklin P. Lewis of Bloomington will celebrate his 95th birthday.

He was born Dec. 23, 1925, in Shirley. He married Virginia Lewis on Aug. 20 1949.

His children are William, Ellsworth, and Peggy, Tucson, Arizona. He has one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

He worked at Funk Bros. Seed Co., retiring after 40 years. He is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He enjoys studying world history and spending time with family, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.