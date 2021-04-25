 Skip to main content
95th birthday for Jerry Pfister

95th birthday for Jerry Pfister

EL PASO — Jerry Pfister of El Paso will celebrate his 95th birthday with a card shower. 

He was born April 26, 1926, in El Paso. He married Sharon Smith Dec. 29, 1963. She passed away April 7, 2014. His siblings are Dan Pfister, Illinois; Dee Cassidy, Indiana; and Rosemary Cox, Florida.

His children are Jay Pfister, El Paso; David Pfister (Holly), El Paso; and Maria Pfister (Alan), Chicago. He has five grandchildren.

He is retired from Pfister Hybrid Corn Co. His hobbies and interests include antique cars, airplanes and farming. He is a member of St. Mary's Church in El Paso.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 60, El Paso, IL 61738.

