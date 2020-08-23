 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
95th birthday for Marga Ahrens

95th birthday for Marga Ahrens

{{featured_button_text}}

MINONK — Marga Ahrens of Minonk will celebrate her 95th birthday with a a card shower.

She was born Aug. 25, 1925, in Stade, Germany. She married John Ahrens on Jan. 19, 1955. He passed away July 7, 2016.

Her children are Arnold Ahrens (Juanita), Benson; Elvira Brooks, Benson; and Karen Ketchmark (Kevin), Birch Tree, Missouri. She has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. 

She has been a homemaker. She enjoys spending time with family, gardening, baking, quilting and watching the birds in her garden, especially hummingbirds. She is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk.

Cards may be sent to Apostolic Christian Home, Attn: Marga Ahrens, P.O. Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61516.

Marga Ahrens

Ahrens

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News