95th birthday for Marga Ahrens

MINONK — Marga Ahrens of Minonk will celebrate her 95th birthday with a a card shower.

She was born Aug. 25, 1925, in Stade, Germany. She married John Ahrens on Jan. 19, 1955. He passed away July 7, 2016.

Her children are Arnold Ahrens (Juanita), Benson; Elvira Brooks, Benson; and Karen Ketchmark (Kevin), Birch Tree, Missouri. She has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She has been a homemaker. She enjoys spending time with family, gardening, baking, quilting and watching the birds in her garden, especially hummingbirds. She is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk.

Cards may be sent to Apostolic Christian Home, Attn: Marga Ahrens, P.O. Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61516.