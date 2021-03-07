 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
95th birthday for Melba Alsman

95th birthday for Melba Alsman

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Melba Jeanette Bendschneider Alsman of Bloomington will celebrate her 95th birthday with a celebration with a card shower.

She was born March 11, 1926, in Bloomington. She married Dean A. Alsman on July 1, 1952. He passed away Nov. 16, 1982. She is the 10th of 11 children; her surviving sister is Neoma Theis, Frederick, Maryland.

Her children are Jon (Karen) Alsman, Cropsey; Jeanne Trimble, Bloomington; Julie (Keith) Berta, Henderson, Nevada; and Susan (Alan) Bruehl, Bloomington. She has 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was a junior underwriter at State Farm before raising her family. She enjoys reading, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She is a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and enjoys reading the Bible and staying involved with Women's Missionary League and Ladies Aid Society.

Cards may be sent to 1601 S. Madison St., Bloomington, IL 61701, to be gathered and presented to Melba.

Melba Alsman

Alsman

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Lyle, Linda Goltz
Milestones

50th for Lyle, Linda Goltz

GIBSON CITY — Lyle and Linda Goltz of Gibson City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at a later date due to COVID-19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News