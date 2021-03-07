95th birthday for Melba Alsman

BLOOMINGTON — Melba Jeanette Bendschneider Alsman of Bloomington will celebrate her 95th birthday with a celebration with a card shower.

She was born March 11, 1926, in Bloomington. She married Dean A. Alsman on July 1, 1952. He passed away Nov. 16, 1982. She is the 10th of 11 children; her surviving sister is Neoma Theis, Frederick, Maryland.

Her children are Jon (Karen) Alsman, Cropsey; Jeanne Trimble, Bloomington; Julie (Keith) Berta, Henderson, Nevada; and Susan (Alan) Bruehl, Bloomington. She has 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was a junior underwriter at State Farm before raising her family. She enjoys reading, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She is a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and enjoys reading the Bible and staying involved with Women's Missionary League and Ladies Aid Society.

Cards may be sent to 1601 S. Madison St., Bloomington, IL 61701, to be gathered and presented to Melba.