96th birthday for William Weber

NORMAL — William Joseph Weber of Normal will celebrate his 96th birthday with a card shower.

He was born April 5, 1925, in Bloomington. He married Jeannine Elbert Weber on June 9, 1948.

His children are Gary (Susie) Weber, David (Barb) Weber, Sherry (Spencer) Wiley, Nancy (Thomas) Leake, Denny (Cheryl) Weber, Ann (David) Leake and Theresa (Paul) Weber. He has 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He is a retired farmer from the Lexington-Cooksville area. He enjoys dancing with wife of 72 years; Sudoku; crossword puzzles; walking; and visiting with family, friends and neighbors. He is a member of Epiphany Catholic Church, ARC Center and Moose Lodge where the family would normally have celebrated his birthday.

Cards may be sent to 1414 B Tamarack Trail, Normal, IL 61761.

