99th birthday for Ardell Walle

BLOOMINGTON — Ardell A. Walle of Bloomington is celebrating her 99th birthday with an outdoor family gathering in Bloomington and with a card shower.

She was born June 14, 1921, in Brown Township, Champaign County, to August and Clara Lorenzen Zimmerman. She married Francis N. Walle on Jan. 28, 1943, in Piper City. He passed away Aug. 23, 2014.

Her children are Carol (Gordon) Dremann, Princeton; Steve, Bloomington; Dean, Tucson, Ariz.; Mary (Stephen) Peterson, Bloomington; Richard, Bloomington; and David, deceased; and daughter-in-law Karen, Springfield. She has 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She graduated from Fisher High School and Illinois Commercial College, Champaign. She worked four years at Ford County Service Company, Melvin, before her marriage, and retired from Farmers-Merchants National Bank of Paxton, Melvin Bank branch, after 16 years of service.

She was a very active 50-year member of St. George Catholic Church in Melvin and now belongs to St. Mary of Downs Catholic Church. She is a life member of the VFW Auxiliary of Gibson City/Melvin and a past member of Downs Senior Citizens group.

She loves to visit with and hear from family and friends and also enjoys doing crafts.

Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 61, Downs, IL 61736.

