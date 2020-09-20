60th for Don, Lucille Engelkes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Don and Lucille Engelkes of Bloomington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family.

Don and Lucille were married Sept. 3, 1960 at Monroe Center Community Church in Monroe Center. They had three bridesmaids and three groomsmen.

They are the parents of Jim Engelkes of Byron; Rich (Cathy) Engelkes of Charleston; Jeff (Tammy) Engelkes, Verona, Wis. They have six grandchildren.

He retired in 2000 as the vice president of life, health, Mutual Fund Operations at Country Financial. She was a homemaker.