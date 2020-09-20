 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
60th for Don, Lucille Engelkes

60th for Don, Lucille Engelkes

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Don and Lucille Engelkes of Bloomington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family.

Don and Lucille were married Sept. 3, 1960 at Monroe Center Community Church in Monroe Center. They had three bridesmaids and three groomsmen.

They are the parents of Jim Engelkes of Byron; Rich (Cathy) Engelkes of Charleston; Jeff (Tammy) Engelkes, Verona, Wis. They have six grandchildren.

He retired in 2000 as the vice president of life, health, Mutual Fund Operations at Country Financial. She was a homemaker.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News