66th for John, Shirley Esch

BLOOMINGTON — John R. and Shirley A. Esch of Bloomington are celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary.

Esch and Shirley Owens were married June 18, 1955, at LeRoy Presbyterian Church in LeRoy. 

They are the parents of Karen Sue Esch of Bloomington and John Stephen (Cindy) Esch of Landrum, S.C. Their four grandchildren are Eric, Chicago; Ryan, Boston, Mass.; Stephen, Washington, Illinois; and Lisa, Bloomington.

He retired from real estate in 1995. She retired in 1997 from State Farm in Bloomington.

