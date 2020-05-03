McLaughlin 45th

NORMAL — Alan and Wilma McLaughlin of Normal are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

McLaughlin and Wilma McAnelly were married May 3, 1975, and Chapel of Temple Trees, Funk’s Grove. Their attendants were Marilyn Beeler and Glenn Shawgo.

They are the parents of Summer Knobloch, Normal; the late Heidi White; and the late Patrick McLaughlin. There are nine grandchildren.

He is director of Ministry & More. She is a therapist at Agape Counseling.

