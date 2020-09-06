Mr. and Mrs. Don Engelkes, 60

Don and Lucille Engelkes of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with their family.
Don and Lucille were married Sept. 3, 1960 at Monroe Center Community Church in Monroe Center. They had three bridesmaids and three groomsmen. He retired in 2000 as the vice president of life, health, Mutual Fund Operations at Country Financial. She was a homemaker.
They are the parents of Jim Engelkes of Byron; Rich (Cathy) Engelkes of Charleston; Jeff (Tammy) Enzelkes , Verona, Wis. They have six grandchildren.
