100th Birthday for Anna V. Majernik-Reed

STREATOR — Anna V. Majernik-Reed will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1525 E. Main St. Streator, IL 61364. 

Anna was born on July 23, 1921 in Streator, 10 days after her family arrived from Czechoslovakia from Ellis Island. She married John M. Majernik on October 1, 1938. He died on March 23, 1970. They are the parents of John M. (Genevieve) Majernik; Streator; Ronald E. (Kay) Majernik; deceased; Streator; and Larry S. Majernik; deceased. They also have nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Anna has three siblings: George (Dorothy) Hirkala; Streator; John Hirkala; deceased; and Joe (Doris) Hirkala; deceased; Streator.

Anna was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoys bingo, euchre and bowling. She is also a member of St. Michael the Archangel in Streator. 

