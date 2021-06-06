100th birthday for Ardell A. Walle

BLOOMINGTON — Ardell A. Walle of Bloomington is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open yard for family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, and also with a card shower. She would appreciate cards sent to her at P.O. Box 61, Downs, IL 61736.

She was born June 14, 1921 in Brown Township, Champaign County, to August and Clara Lorenzen Zimmerman. She married Francis N. Walle on January 28, 1943 in Piper City. He passed away on August 23, 2014.

Her children are Carol (Gordon) Dremann, Princeton; Steve, Bloomington; Dean, Tucson, Arizona; Mary (Stephen) Peterson, Bloomington; Richard, Bloomington; David, deceased; daughter-in-law Karen, Springfield. She has 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She worked four years at Ford County Service Company, Melvin, before her marriage, and retired from Farmers-Merchants National Bank of Paxton, Melvin Bank branch, after 16 years of service.

She was a very active 50-year member of St. George Catholic Church in Melvin and now belongs to St. Mary of Downs Catholic Church. She is a life member of the VFW Auxiliary of Gibson City/Melvin and a past member of Downs Senior Citizens group.

She loves to visit with and hear from family, friends, and neighbors.