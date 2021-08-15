100th birthday for Belvadene Jolliff

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina — Belvadene Jolliff of Black Mountain, NC will celebrate her 100th birthday with a costume parade at 4 p.m. on Aug. 21 in Black Mountain, a reception at 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 in Asheville, NC and a reception on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 in Black Mountain. She will also be celebrating with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Givens Highland Farms, 200 Tabernacle Road Apt. A-1, Black Mountain, NC 28871.

Belvadene was born on August 23, 1921 in Breckenridge, Missouri. She was first married to Leonard Hillman who is now deceased. She then married Jack Jolliff on September 16, 1982. He died February 26, 2014. She has three children: Robert Hillman, Asheville, NC; Beth Johnson, Asheville, NC; and Jack Jolliff Jr., stepson (Marilyn), Bloomington, IL. She also has 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Belvadene lived in the Bloomington-Normal area for about 70 years. She used to work as a Food Service Manager at Illinois State University and was the owner of Hillman Hall, an off-campus ISU Boarding House.

Belvadene enjoys cooking, gardening and golfing, which she took up in her 60s. She was a pitcher on the women's softball team at N.W Missouri State Teachers College, worked as "Rosie the Riveter" in Cincinnati defense plant during WWII, taught in a one-room schoolhouse at Tile Factory School near McLean and traveled on two WJBC sponsored trips, including a Goodwill visit to Japan and China in the 70s and a visit to the Holy Lands (Egypt, Israel and Jordan) in 1982.

She also was a runway model in her 60s at Bloomington area fashion shows, a driver of vintage automobiles in Central Illinois Shrine Club parades and a member of Christian Science and Methodist churches.

