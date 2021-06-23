100th birthday for Harry Hoit

NORMAL — Harry Hoit, of Normal will be celebrating his 100th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 801 Gregory St. Apt. 214, Normal.

Harry was born June 29, 1921 in LeRoy. He married Lois Hiner on June 13, 1943 in South Mills, North Carolina.

Their children are Sharon McClure, Mason City; Michele Garrigus (Dennis), Normal; Jayne Hancock, (Tom), St Joseph; Wayne Hoit (Tammy), Richmond, Indiana. They have nine grandchildren and great-grand children, and three great-great-grandchildren.

He worked as a Foundation Seed Corn Manager Funk Bros Seed Company for 26 years, retiring in 1979.

He loves woodworking and is an active member of Eastview Christian Church; Bloomington Masonic Lodge; Scottish Rite; Shriners, and Sons of American Revolution.