100th birthday for Helen "Hedgie" Joyce Barclay

BLOOMINGTON — Helen "Hedgie" Joyce Barclay of Bloomington will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, August 28 with a family dinner. She would much enjoy receiving cards and phone calls at her home: 162 Manor Circle, Bloomington.

Helen was born on August 30, 1921 in Normal. She married Harold Edwin Barclay on January 20, 1945. He died on June 4, 1989. She has one surviving sibling; Dr. Elmer Ewing, Ithaca, New York. She has two children: Richard (Kathy) Barclay, Springfield, Illinois; and Susan (Randy) Stukenberg, Byron, IL. She also has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was a homemaker. She enjoys baking and cooking in her kitchen, and is an avid bridge player. She is also a member of First Christian Church in Bloomington.