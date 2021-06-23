100th Birthday for Ralph Rossman

BLOOMINGTON — Ralph Rossman of Bloomington celebrated his 100th birthday with a card shower. Cards may still be sent to 2025 E. Lincoln Apt. 1303 Bloomington, IL 61701.

Rossman was born on June 25, 1921 in Minonk, Illinois. Rossman married Bernadette on April 14, 1956. They have two children, Theresa Weldy; Normal; and Cindy Ingram; Greenville, South Carolina. They also have four grandchildren.

Rossman worked for the U.S. Postal Service and Minonk State Bank. Rossman enjoys watching the Chicago Cubs and having a daily bowl of ice cream. Rossman is an active member of Epiphany Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.