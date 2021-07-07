80th birthday for Mike James

Mike was born on July 14, 1941 in Forrest City, Arkansas. He married Denise on August 13, 1983. Mike has two siblings: Clayton James; Downs; and Wayne James; Heyworth. Mike and Denise have four children: Mikey James; Morton; Randy James; Bloomington; David James; Fisherville, Indiana; and Marcie James; Charlottesville, Virgina. They also have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mike was raised and spend most of his childhood and adult life in Bloomington. He attended Bloomington High School and was a Bloomington Booster supporter in which he worked the chains at home football games for many years. He was the manager of Marketing and Sales at Brad Barker Honda for over 22 years. He was on the local WJBC radio and television stations starring in Honda commercials featuring himself and his famous catch phrase "Fun Cash and Cars!" He also worked for Harjack Motors and Don Stone Ford for many years. His grandfather also worked for the Pantagraph and was known as Mr. Pantagraph: Clayton Cusey.