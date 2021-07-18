 Skip to main content
90th birthday for Clayt Irmeger

GROVELAND — Clayt Irmeger will celebrate his 90th birthday. He was born at home in Groveland on July 20, 1931.

He and his wife, Marilyn, are parents to four kids, Margie (Dwight) Mayfield; Elk Grove Village; Ed (Kathy) Irmeger; Normal; Tom (Julie) Irmeger; Elizabethton, Tennessee; and Mindy (Brad) Comincioli; Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

He has also been blessed with 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who love him as "Bumpa."

Clayt enjoys his family, friends, phone calls and Zoom meetings with men.

Clayt Irmeger

