90th birthday for Donald Savage

NORMAL — Donald Savage celebrated his 90th birthday with a family dinner at Destihl.

Donald was born on July 17, 1931 in Mahomet. He married Louise on July 22, 1972. They are the parents of Becky Savage; Bloomington; Vickie (Mark) Poruba; Savoy; Lynnette (Rusty) Hendren; LeRoy; Diane (Jason) Priest; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tom (Kelly) Schroeder; Normal; and Debbie Savage; deceased. They also have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Donald has one sibling, Leonard (Norma) Savage of Normal.

Donald is a retired farmer and enjoys reading, cards and walking. He is also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

