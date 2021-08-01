90th birthday for Florene Rae Lawrence

BLOOMINGTON — Florene Rae Lawrence of Bloomington will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 36 Laurel Wood Drive, Bloomington, IL.

Florene was born on Aug. 8, 1931 in Benson. She married William B. Lawrence on Dec. 28, 1957. William died on Feb. 4, 2007. Florene and William have three children together: Tom Lawrence; Hudson; Paul (Helen) Lawrence; Hudson; and Ann (Tom) Swank; Canton, Georgia. They also have nine grandchildren.

Florene enjoys playing the piano and is an SAI Alum, a member of Chapter FM PEO, First Baptist Church of Bloomington and of the Dorcas Circle.