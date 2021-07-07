90th birthday for Marjorie DeGroodt Shubert

PONTIAC — Marjorie DeGroodt Shubert will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1316 Kirkwood Drive, Pontiac 61764.

Marjorie was born on July 19, 1931 at home in rural Pontiac. She married Donald W. Shubert on Aug. 17, 1952. She has one sibling: Sandra (Russell) Fearman; Pontiac. She and Donald have three children: Gregory (Rebecca Morris) Shubert; Broomfield, Colorado; Colette (Greg) Gourley; Carlock; and Rodney Shubert; deceased. They also have five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Marjorie is a retired teacher. She enjoys reading, walking, being outside and spending time with family and friends. She is a member of Saunemin United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Saunemin Women's Club and a Girl Scout leader. She is also a part of the National Education Association and the Retired Teacher's Association.