90th birthday for Phillip Garlock

ARROWSMITH — Phillip Garlock will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family barbecue on July 10 and a card shower. Cards can be sent to PO Box 16 Arrowsmith, IL 61722.

Phillip was born on July 13, 1931 in Melvin. He married Ellen Underhill on October 8, 1954. Phillip has three siblings; Paul; deceased; Kay; Saybrook; and Joy; Pontiac. Phillip and Ellen have three children; Susan Benjamin; Holder; Linda Schumacher; Clinton; and Greg Garlock; Arrowsmith. They also have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. 

Phillip worked at Evergreen FS in Arrowsmith, retiring in 1993. Phillip enjoys woodworking and gardening. He is also a member of Arrowsmith Christian Church and a veteran. He was on active duty during the Korean conflict. 

Phillip Garlock

