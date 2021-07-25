 Skip to main content
95th birthday for Earl Ellinger

PONTIAC — Earl Ellinger will celebrate his 95th birthday with a family dinner in August. 

Earl was born on Aug. 1, 1926 in Rural Chenoa. He married Norma Adam on Sept. 14, 1952. She died on Sept. 15, 2011. They are the parents of Carol (Bob) Foersterling; Pontiac; David (Nancy Kinney) Ellinger; Crystal Lake; Paul (Lori) Ellinger; Urbana; and Gary Ellinger; deceased. They also have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. 

Earl was a farmer for 50 years. He enjoys traveling, watching the Cubs and spending time with his family. 

Earl was also a Korean War Veteran, serving in the US Army. He took a Veterans Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in March of 2013. In September of 2017, he returned to South Korea where he was honored for his service and awarded the Ambassador for Peace Award. 

Earl Ellinger

Ellinger

