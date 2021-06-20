 Skip to main content
Bishop-Flessner
NORMAL — Cheyenne Bishop and Nicholas Flessner, both of Fort Collins, Colorado, were married at 6 p.m. Aug. 15, 2020, in the foothills of Loveland, Colorado.

The bride's parents are Jackie Bishop and Fred Bishop, Loveland, Colorado. The groom's parents are Cindy and Jeff Flessner, Normal.

The bride's attendants were Cassidy Bishop, maid of honor; Dina Fike, Jacquelyn Pope and Leilani Whitt, bridesmaids; and Jesse Bishop, bridesman. Nathan Flessner was best man, and Silas Thompson, Will Quanstrom, Eric Palmer and Noah Zind were groomsmen. The flower girl was India Pope, and the ring bearers were Jude and Ennis Fike.

The couple honeymooned in the mountains of central Colorado. 

The bride owns and operates a residential cleaning business. The groom earned his doctor of physical therapy and works at Colorado in Motion.

