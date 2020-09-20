Engelbrecht-Bauman

NORMAL — Melody Engelbrecht and Eric Bauman, both of Normal, were married at 4 p.m. July 11, 2020, at Destihl Brewery, Normal.
The bride's parents are Dean and Del Engelbrecht, Bloomington. The groom's parents are Rick and Karen Bauman, Pontiac.
The bride's attendants were Lauren Tevelow, maid of honor; John Engelbrecht, man of honor; and Sarah Sieg, Jordan Miller, Carly Franks, Christine McMillion, bridesmaids; Jesse McDermeit, bridesman; and Lian Mleziva, bridesmaid. The groom's attendants were Blake Stadel, Travis Miller and Luke Thompson, best men; Chad Bauman, Adam Bauman, Andy Bauman, Bryan Engelbrecht, Michael Engelbrecht, groomsmen; and Jace Bauman, junior groomsman. The ushers were John Zimmerman and Matt Piescher. The flower girls were Tess Engelbrecht, Elliott Bauman and Kaylee Bauman, and ring bearers were Luke Bauman, Dominik Engelbrecht and Leo Bauman.
The reception was at The Barrel Room, Destihl Brewery, Normal. The couple plans a wedding trip to Italy and Greece in 2021 or when travel is able to resume.
The bride is a physician assistant specializing in pulmonary and sleep medicine at OSF Healthcare. She graduated in 2017 from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science with a master of science in physician assistant practice and in 2011 from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor of science in molecular and cellular biology.
He is a UX designer at State Farm and owner/web designer of Forward Creations. He graduated in 2005 from Millikin University with a bachelor of fine arts in computer art/graphic design and photography.
