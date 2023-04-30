Dominykas Bagdziunas and Saule Stakauskaite, both of Roselle.

Michael Steven Corey and Abigail Jean Dunning, both of Pontiac.

Michael James Leavenworth and Amanda Nicole Zietlow, both of Clinton.

Zachary Stephen David and Haley Morgan Shepard, both of Normal.

Jean Lecaine Joseph and Liliane Pierristil, both of Normal.

Jonathan Eugene Goacher and Sheena Marie Becker, both of Normal.

Joshua Alan Kolbus and Caitlin Grace Hamilton, both of Normal.

Joseph Jon Thies and Annemarie Ramsey Gholson, both of Washington.

Bryan Douglas Finn and Ashley Marie Dietz, both of Bloomington.

Andrew Joseph Sendra and Alison Charlene Anderson, both of New Lenox.