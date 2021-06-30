 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Alexander Keenan Johnson and Laura Anne Kniss, both of Bloomington.

Tony Ray Windmon and Jillana Monique Norris, both of Normal.

Nicholas Jon Aister and Amanda Nicole Balonis, both of Bloomington.

Brad Alan Monkman and Danielle Nikole West, both of Bloomington.

Steffon Ray Schultz and Chelsie Nicole Tallon, both of Bloomington.

Kevin Duane Person and Michelle Lynn Johnson, both of Bloomington.

Jacob Lawrence Michael Casey, of Thompson, and Shirley Nicole Estes, of Freeport.

Frank Edwin Karr and Janet Lou Harden, both of Wapella.

Cody Jacob Speer and Allison Renee Breen, both of Bloomington.

David Michael Whittier and Tiffany Ann Kletz, both of Normal.

Jay Keith Lemons and Jayci Lynette Breese, both of Heyworth.

John Daniel Harper and Ashley Nicole Csiszer, both of Normal.

Michael Jason Rotholtz and Rebecca Sue Minor, both of Bloomington.

Cody Allen Fry and Ashley Marie Lauderdale-Orrick, both of Towanda.

Justin Christopher Fitzpatrick and Evalyn Grace Vision, both of Normal.

