Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County
Alexander Lawrence Danko and Ashlie Brooke Fleming, both of Bloomington.
Alexander Joseph Althoff and Carlyn Dianne Snell, both of Normal.
Jortaye Dhashon William Phifer and Selena Tyriesha La-Shea Mari Jones, both of Bloomington.
Justin Philip Schultz and Shannon Lee Whittaker, both of Downs.
Patrick John Marino, Normal, and Amelia Rose Glueck, Pekin.
Lovepreet Singh and Simran Harjit Jhattu, both of Bloomington.
Ion-Alexandru Malaimare and YooBin Lee, both of Savoy.
William Alan Brown and Tabitha Renee Owens, both of Clarkston, Michigan.
Christopher Douglas Vincent, Bloomington, and Jesse Dawn Phillips, Marceline, Missouri.
Allen Robert Huber, Stanford, and Erika Joy Schmidt, Bloomington.
Tyler Scott Gray and Jamie Marie Rockhold, both of Bloomington.
Seth William Dye and Maggie Rae Vandegraft, both of Bloomington.
David James Ziegler and LaNae Sue Sebesta, both of Bloomington.
Ryan David Leathers and Stormie Nicole Davis, both of Normal.
Jake Lawrence Ijams and Claire Anne Ford, both of Bloomington.
David Lee Butler Jr. and Stephenie Dawn Auth, both of Bloomington.
Joseph Jacob Bistromowitz and Kathryn Ashley Payne, both of Queen Creek, Arizona.
James Gerald Zogg and Rana Jo Crose, both of Bloomington.
Kushal Bharat Thakkar, Bartlett, and Twinkle Kamlesh Patel, Normal.
Christopher Paul Knell and Kimberly Renee Funk, both of Bloomington.
Esteban Salinas and Jenna Kay Taylor, both of Bloomington.
Brian Troy Williams and Megan Grace Myers, both of Bloomington.
Cameron Scott Turner and Taylor Alexis Garrett, both of Bloomington.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!