Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Noah Christopher Haiming Tang and Abigail Briar Hamilton, both of Bloomington.

Herbert Daniel Knochel III, Paradise Valley, Arizona, and Lexi Lyn Stoller, Phoenix, Arizona.

Johnathon Clark Bozarth and Layne Rena Bridges, both of Normal.

Michael Howard Emberton and Lexi Kristine Leake, both of Lexington.

Samuel Lawrence Smedley and Hannah Nicole Craig, both of Atlanta.

Eric Jeffrey Gilpin and Sarah Elizabeth Herr, both of Bloomington.

Thomas Scott Jackson, Bloomington, and Kristin Danielle Reynolds, LeRoy.

Douglas Scott Wallace, Normal, and Nora Katherine Lander, Bloomington.

MD R Al Asad and Mahbuba Firoz, both of Bloomington.

Jonathan Elliot Wycoff, Normal, and Bridgette Christine Richard, Bloomington.

Daniel Paul Matthew, Galesburg, and Stephanie Marie Swan, Geneseo.

Morgan Kevin Riley, Peoria, and Quinn Cameron Johnson, Bloomington.

Matthew Daniel Flynn and Taylor Renee Rubarts, both of Gibson City.

Landon Issac Nestel and Catherine Ann Atkins, both of El Paso.

Cory Lee Snow, Bloomington, and Tory Christine Eads, Normal.

William David Short and Emileigh Renae Ballard, Bloomington.

Jason Dean Lamparter and Amanda Louise Bachman, both of Normal.

Samuel John Cler and Emily Nicole Hopf, both of St. Louis, Missouri.

Airec William Allbritton and Tammy Kathryn Brewer, both of Normal.

Zachary Aaron Emptage, Columbus, Ohio, and Maya Ilunga Mwilambwe, Memphis, Tennessee.

Travis Rieger Johnson and Laura Renee Block, both of Saybrook.

Justin Erhard Hayes and Lena Joy Rotramel, both of Decatur.

Reynaldo Colon Delgado and Rachel Faye Webb, both of Bloomington.

Carlos Arturo Reynoso and Ana Erika Torres Romero, both of Bloomington.

Benjamin Phalen Madden and Genevieve Anne Newkirk, both of Normal.

Juronn Mickel Grayson and Arielle Elise Greene, both of Normal.

Robert Nolan Sammer, Hampshire, and Nina Marie Bucaro, Sycamore.

Luis David Santoyo Lopez and Courtney Lynn Bounds, both of Bloomington.