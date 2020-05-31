Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County
Daniel Caleb Burrus, Normal, and Ashlyn Johanna Biddle, Bloomington.
Jonathon Wesley Williamson and John William Schneider, both of Saybrook.
Eric Lamon Straughter, Chicago, and Keyanda Dwanaa Robinson, Bloomington.
Joseph Corbett Chapman, Champaign, and Lisa Louise Jackson, Bloomington.
William Curtis Wagner, Morton, and Nannette Renee Leake, Normal.
Steven Michael Perkins and Margaret Leigh Schnittker, both of Bloomington.
Travis Lyle Johnson and Ellen Rose McCollum, both of Hudson.
Mitchell John Winder, Christchurch, New Zealand, and Cynthia Michelle Reiter, Bloomington.
Ronald Karl Lubke, Stanford, and Elizabeth Ann Kutz, Armington.
