× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County 

Tyree Travon Williams and Tamara Nacole Gailes, both of Bloomington.

Christopher Scott Switzer and Erin Leigh Box, both of Bloomington.

Cory Lee Mosier and Savannadawn Marie Campbell, both of Bloomington.

Peter Brendan Beaugard and Tori Janelle Prater, both of Bloomington.

Joseph Barry Chiedo and Beverly Rae Tuttle, both of Bloomington.

Zachary Robert Rappe and Ashley Morgan Schultz, both of Groveland.