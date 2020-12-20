 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County 

Drew Alexander Katavich and Hannah Elisabeth-Ann Bohon, both of Peoria.

Adam Carl Porth and Hannah Colleen Shea, both of Normal.

Adam Jonathan Bleck and Alexandria Ann Pokorny, both of Bloomington.

Harold Wayne Riddle and Tammy Lynn Kirby, both of LeRoy.

Anthony David Sheppelman and Katie Nicole Camp, both of Minier.

Garrett Gragg Donahue and Samantha Jeanne Rubner, both of Normal.

Mark Anthony Carter and Rhonda Latrice Roberts, both of Bloomington.

Nathanial Scott Sparks and Sara Marie Shelton, both of McLean.

