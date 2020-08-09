Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County
Brian Michael King and Danielle Rae Segerstrom, both of Heyworth.
Kevin Wesley Kafer and April Kristi Barnes, both of Fairbury.
Chance Charles Jude Bainbridge, Macomb, and Lauren Michelle Nowak, Elk Grove Village.
Jared Michael Jones and Kortney Diane Wharfield, both of Bloomington.
Collin Patrick Halihan and Daria Dodonova, both of Normal.
Joseph Scott Burton and Kiley Jo Corban, both of Champaign.
Jacob Douglas Modlin and Taylor Dawn Morris, both of Bloomington.
Deimantas Paulikas and Skyleigh Cathleen Peifer, both of Normal.
Richard Eugene Boicken and Molly Majella Necessary, both of Normal.
Benjamin Scott Marshall, Bloomington, and Kimberly Ann Babin, Normal.
Matthew Guy Ferguson and Karrie Mae Pierson, both of Mason City.
Jeremiah Jamal Barnes and Ashley Nicole Spain, both of Bloomington.
Andrew John Haglund and Nicole Rae Moore, both of Urbana.
Bret Daniel German and Le Erin Danielle Humbracht, both of Normal.
Randall Louis Reiff and Cynthia Louise Fox, both of Bloomington.
Ryan Dean Helenthal, Normal, and Kayleigh Anne Callender, Bloomington.
Bradley Charles Slama and Paulina Daniel Bright, both of Bloomington.
Mitchell John Hoekstra and Ann Marie Sikora, both of Bloomington.
Jordan Christian Martens and Whitney Nicole Wilson, both of Bloomington.
