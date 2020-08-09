Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County

Brian Michael King and Danielle Rae Segerstrom, both of Heyworth.

Kevin Wesley Kafer and April Kristi Barnes, both of Fairbury.

Chance Charles Jude Bainbridge, Macomb, and Lauren Michelle Nowak, Elk Grove Village.

Jared Michael Jones and Kortney Diane Wharfield, both of Bloomington.

Collin Patrick Halihan and Daria Dodonova, both of Normal.

Joseph Scott Burton and Kiley Jo Corban, both of Champaign.

Jacob Douglas Modlin and Taylor Dawn Morris, both of Bloomington.

Deimantas Paulikas and Skyleigh Cathleen Peifer, both of Normal.

Richard Eugene Boicken and Molly Majella Necessary, both of Normal.

Benjamin Scott Marshall, Bloomington, and Kimberly Ann Babin, Normal.