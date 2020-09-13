Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County
Robert Anthony Targo and Amy Elizabeth Summers, both of Bloomington.
Travis Reed Templin and Holly Ann Stief, both of Bloomington.
Justin Ryan Wampler and Marie Antoinette Sayco Go, both of Normal.
Collin Christopher Frantz and Lexi Ann Howard, both of Towanda.
Timothy Allen Kerrn and Alison Nicole Hamlet, both of Bloomington.
Lane Steven Maurer and Skylar Katlyn Alford, both of Bloomington.
Bryce Alan Lumzy and Lacey Melodee Alvis, both of Normal.
Luke Dominic Peterson and Treanna Kiah Middlebrooks, both of Bloomington.
Zachary Scott Martin and Logan Lee Wright, both of Noatak, Alaska.
John Anthony Stone and Shelley Elizabeth Washko, both of Bloomington.
Chad Michael Sullivan and Trisha Lynn Randall, both of Westmont.
Justin Tyler Burnett and Caroline Ann Larson, both of Madison, Wisconsin.
Arthur Lamar Hamlin and Michelle Cassandra McClom, both of Bloomington.
James John Bergeron and Emily Paige Popejoy, both of Bloomington.
Thomas Gregory Wertheim and Christina Jo Roberts, both of Normal.
