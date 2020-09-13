 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

{{featured_button_text}}

McLean County 

Robert Anthony Targo and Amy Elizabeth Summers, both of Bloomington.

Travis Reed Templin and Holly Ann Stief, both of Bloomington.

Justin Ryan Wampler and Marie Antoinette Sayco Go, both of Normal.

Collin Christopher Frantz and Lexi Ann Howard, both of Towanda.

Timothy Allen Kerrn and Alison Nicole Hamlet, both of Bloomington.

Lane Steven Maurer and Skylar Katlyn Alford, both of Bloomington.

Bryce Alan Lumzy and Lacey Melodee Alvis, both of Normal.

Luke Dominic Peterson and Treanna Kiah Middlebrooks, both of Bloomington.

Zachary Scott Martin and Logan Lee Wright, both of Noatak, Alaska.

John Anthony Stone and Shelley Elizabeth Washko, both of Bloomington.

Chad Michael Sullivan and Trisha Lynn Randall, both of Westmont.

Justin Tyler Burnett and Caroline Ann Larson, both of Madison, Wisconsin.

Arthur Lamar Hamlin and Michelle Cassandra McClom, both of Bloomington.

James John Bergeron and Emily Paige Popejoy, both of Bloomington.

Thomas Gregory Wertheim and Christina Jo Roberts, both of Normal.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News