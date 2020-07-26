Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County

Christopher Michael Wolverton and Kristin Leigh Kyle, both of Heyworth.

Michael Eugene Halberstadt and Stacy Kay Wells, both of Bloomington.

Norman Dale Shepherd, Bloomington, and Elender Ilene Mann, Wapella.

Matthew Alexander Specht and Kiley Bridget Walsh, both of Normal.

Jared Daniel Mearida and Sabrina Nicole Rich, both of Heyworth.

Cesar Andres Remolina Alvarez and Clara Vargas Avalos, both of Bloomington.

Bradley Jon Smith and Lea Lyn Steege, both of LeRoy.

Anirudh Perugu, Jersey City, New Jersey, and Ashmita Mudaliar, Bloomington.

Connor Thomas Kaminke, Long Point, and Allison Renae Gensler, Wenona.

Zachary Dylan Price and Lauren Ann Fry, both of LeRoy.

Trevor Russell Seibring, Bloomington, and Maddison Elaine Zimmer, Delavan.