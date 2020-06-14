Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County

Wyatt John Emery and Margaret Maybelle Norcross, both of Bloomington.

Matthew Aaron Bailey and Alyssa Marie Williams, both of Normal.

Jason Lynn Pearl and Kimberly Nichole Shepherd, both of Bloomington.

Edward Vincent Carroll and JanLyn Marie Rowland, both of Normal.

Gregory Richard Sikora and Stephanie Ann Orrick, both of Normal.

Zachary Stephen Griffith, Indianapolis, Ind., and Giselle Brianna Gearhart, Normal.

Alex Wayne Frantz and Katherine Joan Mann, both of Bloomington.

Paul Francis Sullivan and Catherine Violette Weldt, both of Bloomington.

Kenneth Taylor Sims, Normal, and Hannah Elizabeth Jassman, Bloomington.