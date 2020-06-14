Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area
McLean County 

Wyatt John Emery and Margaret Maybelle Norcross, both of Bloomington.

Matthew Aaron Bailey and Alyssa Marie Williams, both of Normal.

Jason Lynn Pearl and Kimberly Nichole Shepherd, both of Bloomington.

Edward Vincent Carroll and JanLyn Marie Rowland, both of Normal.

Gregory Richard Sikora and Stephanie Ann Orrick, both of Normal.

Zachary Stephen Griffith, Indianapolis, Ind., and Giselle Brianna Gearhart, Normal.

Alex Wayne Frantz and Katherine Joan Mann, both of Bloomington.

Paul Francis Sullivan and Catherine Violette Weldt, both of Bloomington.

Kenneth Taylor Sims, Normal, and Hannah Elizabeth Jassman, Bloomington.

