Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County

David Lee Perry and Joyce Ann Corda, both of Bloomington.

Matthew Joseph Hagglund and Maria Louise Koss, both of Normal.

Stephen Jeffery Burg and Heather Rachelle Peterman, both of Dwight.

Michael Paul Longfellow, Normal, and Emily Ann Kurtenbach, Bloomington.

Eric Edward Smith and Stephany Kay Hite, both of Bloomington.

Brandon Charles Casey and Madison Rae Williams, both of Ellsworth.

Jerry Kelvin Lay Jr. and Elizabeth Marie Callahan, both of Bloomington.

Brian William Gorman and Nancy Nelly Read, both of Normal.

Austin Matthew Glan and Johnee Elle Rodish, both of Bloomington.

Jacob Michael Martin and Brandi Louise Bohannon, both of Carlock.