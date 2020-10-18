Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County
David Lee Perry and Joyce Ann Corda, both of Bloomington.
Matthew Joseph Hagglund and Maria Louise Koss, both of Normal.
Stephen Jeffery Burg and Heather Rachelle Peterman, both of Dwight.
Michael Paul Longfellow, Normal, and Emily Ann Kurtenbach, Bloomington.
Eric Edward Smith and Stephany Kay Hite, both of Bloomington.
Brandon Charles Casey and Madison Rae Williams, both of Ellsworth.
Jerry Kelvin Lay Jr. and Elizabeth Marie Callahan, both of Bloomington.
Brian William Gorman and Nancy Nelly Read, both of Normal.
Austin Matthew Glan and Johnee Elle Rodish, both of Bloomington.
Jacob Michael Martin and Brandi Louise Bohannon, both of Carlock.
Cameron Jerome Aune and Brittany Nicole Mohns, both of Morton.
Bradley James Bond and Grace Catherine Schenck, both of Normal.
Brendan James Ohren and Emily Lorine Bloomfield, both of Bloomington.
Zachary Aaron Shine and Kali Lynn Riddell, both of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.
Isaac Joel Uphoff and Caitlin Cora Farmer, both of Farmers Branch, Texas.
Dakota Lee Kisandi and Elizabeth Hannah Sosnowski, both of Carlock.
Seth Tayler Wiseman and Devin Lacey Ledlow, both of Bloomington.
Nicholas David Ensenberger, Normal, and Claire Ellen Dubree, Bloomington.
Jim Keilman and Megan Marie Meaker, both of Normal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!