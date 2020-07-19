Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area
McLean County 

Garrett Allen Taylor and Jenny Marie Johnson, both of Lexington.

Preston Nicolaus Brown, Oregon, and Ashley Nicole Ruth Lyons, Normal.

Elton Simone Brown and Monique Shavon McDonald, both of Normal.

Eric Eugene Bauman and Melody Ann Fitzgerald, both of Normal.

Javier Higuera Sostenes, Normal, and Yady Liliana Estrada Herrera, LeRoy.

Austin Lee Young and Aubrey Nicole Findley, both of Bloomington.

Jacob Matthew Rice and Hannah Rose Yurek, both of San Antonio, Texas.

