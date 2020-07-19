Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County

Garrett Allen Taylor and Jenny Marie Johnson, both of Lexington.

Preston Nicolaus Brown, Oregon, and Ashley Nicole Ruth Lyons, Normal.

Elton Simone Brown and Monique Shavon McDonald, both of Normal.

Eric Eugene Bauman and Melody Ann Fitzgerald, both of Normal.

Javier Higuera Sostenes, Normal, and Yady Liliana Estrada Herrera, LeRoy.

Austin Lee Young and Aubrey Nicole Findley, both of Bloomington.

Jacob Matthew Rice and Hannah Rose Yurek, both of San Antonio, Texas.