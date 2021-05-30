Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Patrick Michael Meehan and Alyse Christine Williams, both of New Lenox.
Adam Magdy Elpayaa and Lauren Judith Alsene, both of Normal.
Dominykas Karalius and Raimonda Danileviciute, both of Bloomington.
John Raymond Robb and Holly Dee Beer, both of Normal.
Ian Michael Davis and Alexis Marie Beckman, both of LeRoy.
Daniel Richard Van Dyke, Stanford, and Samantha René Jones, Armington.
Luke David Peifer and Katelyn Margaret Harmsen, both of Bloomington.
Allan Edward Hinderliter and Kimberly Jean Moushon, both of Bloomington.
Yu Xuan Zhang and Yi Mei Chen, both of Bloomington.
Daniel Richard Gould and Amy Caroline Norland, both of Normal.
Nolan Robert Krause and Natalia Monika Worwa, both of Bloomington.
Mark Edmon Howland and Jennifer Lynn Butler, both of Bellflower.
Theodore Gerald O'Rourke and Destiny Jean Lisenko, both of Downs.
J Ines Gomez Luz and and Ana Silvia Najera Funes, both of Bloomington.
Quentin James Blackwood and Sarah Louise Krug, both of Bloomington.
William Grover Bessler and Natalie Rachel Flex, both of Normal.
David Edmund Cunningham, Warrensburg, and Hannah Grace Burton, Tuscola.
Somesh Soni and Shruti Arunkumar Jain, both of Bloomington.
Frederick Kendell Jones and Megan Leann Marie Cooney, both of Bloomington.