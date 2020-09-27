Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County

Angelo Nolan Vardinakis and Ashley Irene Stolbom, both of Bloomington.

Ryan Patrick Smith, Bloomington, and Angela Nichol Tiller, Downs.

George William Rhodes Jr. and Sarah Ann Wilburn, both of Bloomington.

Alexander Logan Crippen and Breanna Christine Plese, both of Normal.

Brodie Dean Mallicoat and Carissa Laine Howard, both of Danvers.

Abraham Michael Barwegen, Scotts, Michigan, and Rachel Michaela Jirik, Normal.

Clifford Ray Magee and Angela Lynn Whitehouse, both of Danvers.

Jeffery Lane Colledge and Hannah Mallory Jackson, both of Normal.

Logan Edmond Frey and Paige Elizabeth Perry, both of Garland, Texas.

Joshua Ray Schmidgall, Danville, and Rachel Lee Wolfe, Urbana.