Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County

John Henry Wells III and Mary Beth Peverly, both of Normal.

William Shannon Carpenter and Melissa Lynn Underfanger, both of Armington.

Paul Antone Meister and Lindsey Nicole Powell, both of Bloomington.

Sheldon Thomas Carver and Tammy Lynn Rodriguez, both of Chenoa.

Megan Vaughn Holderby and Josephine Amanda Orwig, both of Bloomington.

William Kyle Robbins and Misty Dawn Porter, both of Heyworth.

Hasan Albert Pickett and Savoy Ramone Jefferson, both of Bloomington.

Charles Smith Larkin and Shirley Ann Grimes, both of Normal.

Eric Edward Hays and Stephany Kay Hite, both of Bloomington.

Erwin Berndt and Marcia Ann Hight, both of Bloomington.