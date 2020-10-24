Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County

Brandon Christopher Vaughn and Megan Alyse Foley, both of Minier.

Garrett Jay Merkle and Anna Carroll Wieting, both of Edwardsville.

Jonathan Copeland Cook and Lauren Michelle Aaberg, both of Normal.

Tyler James Bennett and Rebekah Ann Bauersfeld, both of Normal.

Alexandra Lynn Miranda and Jessi Elizabeth Hayes, both of Springfield.

Jeremy Travis Peak and Natalie Nicole Kinder, both of McLean.

Steven Wilson and Carol Daniel, both of Carlock.

Allison Marie Milner and Keltyn Rae Williams, both of Normal.

Cornell Cornelius Caldwell and Velma Louise Thompson, both of Bloomington.