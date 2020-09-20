Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County
Tyler James Houk and Kellie Ann Eckmann, both of Towanda.
Cole Richard Trickel and Christina Morgan Kaufman, both of Hudson.
Luke James Donovan, Bloomington, and Bailey Rose Bauer, Stanford.
Dale Irving George Jr. and Patricia Marlene Vaughan, both of Lexington.
Luke Daniel Ludington and Jme Michelle Pochel, both of Normal.
Derek William Smith and Melissa Ann Macpherson, both of Bloomington.
Michael Louis Fenger and Elizabeth Leigh Williams, both of Bloomington.
Elijah James Sloneker and Julia Christine Harris, both of Minier.
Ryan William McCoy and Patrycja Waksmanski, both of Normal.
Daniel Paul Hanson, Normal, and Paloma Gil, Bloomington.
Huajun Pan and Dan Li, both of Springfield.
Zachary Shawn Newberry and Laney Dayle Dwyer, both of Clinton.
Ryan Thomas Remkus and Jody Lynn Wibben, both of Bloomington.
Seth Harold Knepper and Vanessa Jean Durham, both of Bloomington.
Joshua Andrew Wewer and McKayla Marie Gropp-Walden, both of Bloomington.
Nathan Stuart Denney and Abbigail Kay Hibbert, both of Danvers.
Joseph Anthony Sveda and Paige Elizabeth Bunton, both of Normal.
