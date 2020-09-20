Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County

Tyler James Houk and Kellie Ann Eckmann, both of Towanda.

Cole Richard Trickel and Christina Morgan Kaufman, both of Hudson.

Luke James Donovan, Bloomington, and Bailey Rose Bauer, Stanford.

Dale Irving George Jr. and Patricia Marlene Vaughan, both of Lexington.

Luke Daniel Ludington and Jme Michelle Pochel, both of Normal.

Derek William Smith and Melissa Ann Macpherson, both of Bloomington.

Michael Louis Fenger and Elizabeth Leigh Williams, both of Bloomington.

Elijah James Sloneker and Julia Christine Harris, both of Minier.

Ryan William McCoy and Patrycja Waksmanski, both of Normal.

Daniel Paul Hanson, Normal, and Paloma Gil, Bloomington.