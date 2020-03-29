Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County

Kyle Ray Killion and Alena Jeanne Nolan, both of Deer Creek.

Bradley Dean Carius, Bloomington, and Jennifer Lynette Kerr, Normal.

Ryan Paul Oltman and Ariel Vyonne Avielle Fogle, both of Normal.

Marc Steven Chiles and Katie Lynne May, both of Bloomington.

Thayer Chase Harrison and Ryonna Desiree Hawkins, both of Bloomington.

Abrian Joseph Edward Shoemaker and Katie Lynn Mounce, both of Bloomington.

Thomas Paul Gaherty and Cassandra Elyse Johnson, both of LeRoy.

Michael Thomas Ferrara and Deanna Joy Mohn, both of Normal.

Bader Semakieh and Mariyem Mrani, both of Bloomington.

Civil Union

Elena Mirabel Arreola and Meagan Diane Bynog, both of Bloomington.