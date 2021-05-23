Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Paul Anthony Dorenzo Jr. and Nina Nicole Ridley, both of Normal.

Joseph Bernard Kassing and Tammy Lynn Blades, both of Normal.

Zachary Scott Miller, Germantown Hills, and Katie Grace Kerr, Shirley.

Christopher Michael May and Ashley Noel Madison, both of Heyworth.

Nicholas Cale Shoot and Jacinda Anne Marie Nunez, both of Normal.

Mohammed Khalid Abujabir and Chelsea Marie Peck, both of Normal.

Monique Tamara Hamilton and Lashonda Lavetta Lavina Murphy, both of Bloomington.

Terry Justin Vanover and Alicia Marie Bronson, both of Forrest.

Nicholas Adam Wolf and Alexandra Ann Lessen, both of Channahon.

Adolfo Oropeza and Ashley Marie Faulkner, both of Champaign.