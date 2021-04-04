 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area
editor's pick
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

{{featured_button_text}}

McLean County 

Ozan Cagatay Ozdemir and Jennifer Michelle Ficek, both of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nicholas Richard Stephey and Elizabeth Mae Yuncker, both of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Calvin Earl Young and Andrea Tamia Tucker, both of Bloomington.

Ky Erich Lusch, Groveland, and Yaritza Marie Yanez, Bloomington.

E. Andrew Curry, Decatur, and Katherine Marie Cassell, Normal.

Austin Michael Egbers and Viviana Rose Lopez, both of Bloomington.

Ricky Alan Jenkins and Linda Kay Feasley, both of Normal.

Emmanuel Pena-Luperon and Pearl Gloria Price, both of Bloomington.

Matthew Benjamin Coffey, Dwight, and Rebecca Lynn Mayer, Gridley.

Nathan Jon Haberland, Bloomington, and Erin Ann Livingston, Normal.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News