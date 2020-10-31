Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County
Roland Lee Thomas, Bloomington, and Angela Marie Cassidy, LeRoy.
Colin Phillip Weidinger and Alison Kay Rexroat, both of Bloomington.
Justin Ryan Flesner and Nicole Clarice Reichert, both of Normal.
Cortez Lamonte Gleghorn and Frances Beth Eades, both of Bloomington.
Eric Philip Balciunas and Shannondoah Marie Dennis, both of Terre Haute, Indiana.
Hardik Bharat Joshi and Monali Kalpeshkumar Trivedi, both of Bloomington.
Thomas Allen Rosecrans and Michelle Alexis Mullin, both of Peoria.
Jerry Ray Johnson and Carolyn Marie Nesby, both of Bloomington.
Michael Thomas Pryor and Tara Paige Connell, both of Bloomington.
Kyle Aaron Kapper and Rachael Katherine Buehrer, both of Bloomington.
Ryan Wesley Tarter and Krysten Renee Kirkwood, both of Normal.
Kohl Alan Bressner and Raquelle Summer Gibson, both of Normal.
Dustin Dale Clemons and Amanda Denise Brining, both of Farmer City.
Cody Alan Richards and Kiley Sue Riddle, both of Normal.
Matthew Charles Kaliher Brongo and Sophia Granat Moreno, both of Bloomington.
David Lee Smith and Erin Nicole Young, both of Normal.
Austin Jarred Suddarth and Sarah Elizabeth Nagle, both of Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Wayne Frederick Ronald Varner and Morgan Lynn Reuter, both of Bloomington.
Robert Donal Berrios and Delaney Rose Hopkins, both of Normal.
Michael Allen Tieman and Katrina Kay Whately, both of Lockport.
