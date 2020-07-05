Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County

Joevannie Luis Casiano and Desiree Charlene Stevenson, both of Bloomington.

Darren Joseph Burns and Cori Alexandra Strong, both of Bloomington.

Tyler Ray Martin and Sara Nichol Funk, both of Hudson.

Terry Lynn Harris and Lisa Jane Pell, both of Normal.

Michael David Horn and Leslea Anne Hood, both of Waynesville.

Ryan Michael Finn and Sukrita Bhardwaj, both of Cobden.

Jacob Andrew Kaminski and Bryanna Rose Stoiber, both of Normal.

William Garrett Fredstrom, Normal, and Charlea Elizabeth Schueler, Lafayette, Ind.

Samuel Joseph Williamson and Samantha Elizabeth Rybacki, both of Downs.

Wyatt Jordan Toepke and Abrie Grace Klink, both of Bloomington.