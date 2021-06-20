Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Mason Dean Bicknell and Jade Hillary Cook, both of Bloomington.

Jason Eugene Crosier and Angel Marie Rommel, both of Waynesville.

Logan Marie Grady and Danielle Patrice Cannon, both of Bloomington.

John Jeffrey LeBeane and Morgan Nicole Gibson, both of Bloomington.

Yannick Mulumba Tshikaya and Raissa Tumba Kalombo, both of Normal.

Alex ND Beck and Jaide Samantha Taylor, both of Bloomington.

Steven Paul Spaulding and Christina Nell Kirchner, both of Gibson City.

Kevin Leroy Long and Marci Jo Hobbs, both of Farmer City.

Van Allen Wilson and Izetta Robyn Robinson, both of Bloomington.

Shawn Anthony Kendall and Tamera Dawn Maxey, both of Normal.

Jeremy Joe Kinkade and Christina Ann Deutsch, both of Normal.

Angel Manuel Serrano Matos and Alisa Joy Williams, both of Bloomington.

Austin Michael Stewart and Brooke Rachelle Allen, both of Mansfield.