Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County 

James Willard Munro, Bloomington, and Charlene Ann Beringer, Normal.

Timothy Raymond Rosten and Bryanna Jo Ross Zimmerman, both of Bloomington.

Christopher Lawrence Balocca and Megan Anne Guarienti, both of Downers Grove.

Daniel Scott Norton and Desiree Anne Hernandez, both of Bloomington.

Stephen Michael Dean-Myrda and Sydney Nicole Chasten, both of Normal.

Michael Ramon McFarland and Sharon Lynette Wooten, both of Normal.

Anthony Patrick Childs Jr. and Alisha Ann Keiser, both of Normal.

